SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Gang Ye Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $2,278,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,854,800. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,252,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $2,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $2,017,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $926,300.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $895,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $928,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $897,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $915,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $872,600.00.

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SEA Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SE opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. SEA's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of SEA by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in SEA by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $86,880,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SEA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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