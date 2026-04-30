SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $833,200.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,400. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $859,200.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $845,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $859,900.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $921,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $888,800.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $843,900.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $857,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $867,100.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $826,800.00.

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SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,025,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30. The business's 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.45. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SEA by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of SEA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $25,791,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 11.5% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,440,820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $257,414,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in SEA by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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