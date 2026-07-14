SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells $169,995.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $169,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,205. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $168,525.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $129,420.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $125,604.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $120,720.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,590.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $90,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $65,888.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $72,424.00.

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SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 187,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $15,532,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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