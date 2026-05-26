SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells $70,296.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $70,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,996. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $69,072.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $70,448.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $70,864.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $75,704.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $66,992.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $69,432.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $70,704.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $68,600.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $66,648.00.

Get SEA alerts: Sign Up

SEA Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:SE opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 114.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of SEA by 539.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEA wasn't on the list.

While SEA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here