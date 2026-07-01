SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Yanjun Wang Sells 1,000 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,838. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $90,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $71,560.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $70,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $69,072.00.

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SEA Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average is $100.77. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Institutional Trading of SEA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in SEA by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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