SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Yanjun Wang Sells 800 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $66,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,166,340. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $68,736.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $67,664.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $68,808.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $71,656.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $73,656.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $71,112.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $68,600.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $68,592.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $69,296.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $66,384.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

SE stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.85. 1,025,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,952. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. SEA's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SE

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $135,999,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in SEA by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 175,746 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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