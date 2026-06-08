SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Yanjun Wang Sells 800 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,920. This trade represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $71,560.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $70,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $69,072.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $70,448.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $70,864.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $75,704.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $66,992.00.

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SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $86.80 on Monday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. SEA's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 43.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $678,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in SEA by 69.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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