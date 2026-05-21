SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Yanjun Wang Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,070,616. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $70,448.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $70,864.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $75,704.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $66,992.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $69,432.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $70,704.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $68,600.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $66,648.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $68,736.00.

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SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $86.53 on Thursday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. SEA's revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in SEA by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in SEA by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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