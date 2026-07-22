SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and traded as high as $108.19. SEA shares last traded at $106.4380, with a volume of 2,388,540 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Stock Up 0.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. SEA's revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SEA

In other news, COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $2,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,480,600. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,800 shares of company stock worth $39,179,452. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in SEA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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