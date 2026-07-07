Sean Renfroe Sells 426 Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Renfroe sold 426 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.53, for a total transaction of $82,017.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,575.80. This trade represents a 33.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $186.01 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.82 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.32 and a 200-day moving average of $175.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,815 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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