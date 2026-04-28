Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 80,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session's volume of 123,389 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $8.85.

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Secom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Secom Company Profile

Secom Co, Ltd. is a leading provider of security and safety solutions based in Tokyo, Japan. The company's core business centers on integrated security services, including electronic alarm systems, 24-hour monitoring, on-site guard services and emergency response. Secom also develops and installs access control systems, video surveillance equipment and intruder detection technologies designed for residential, commercial and government clients.

Founded in 1962, Secom introduced Japan's first automated security alarm service and has since expanded its offerings to encompass a broad range of safety-related products.

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