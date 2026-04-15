Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Raised to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Seer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Seer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.59. Seer has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 443.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.04%. Analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seer by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 58,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seer by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,727 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 72,265 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc is a life sciences company focused on pioneering next-generation proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in complex biological systems. By leveraging proprietary nanoparticle-based technology, Seer's platform enables high-throughput, unbiased protein analysis from biological samples, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.

The company's flagship Proteograph Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticle assays with advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics pipelines to deliver deep proteomic coverage in a scalable workflow.

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