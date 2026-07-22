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SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
SEGRO logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SEGRO shares saw unusually high trading volume on Wednesday, with about 3,506 shares changing hands, up 9% from the prior session. The stock also edged higher to $11.60 from a previous close of $11.4660.
  • Takeover speculation is driving investor interest, as Prologis reportedly raised its bid to about £14 billion and is seeking more time for talks. Markets are viewing the improved offer and continued negotiations as signs a deal could still happen.
  • SEGRO’s board has resisted the approach, previously rejecting Prologis’ bid and emphasizing the company’s standalone growth plan. Analysts remain cautious overall, with MarketBeat data showing a consensus rating of Hold.
  • Interested in SEGRO? Here are five stocks we like better.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session's volume of 3,210 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.4660.

Trending Headlines about SEGRO

Here are the key news stories impacting SEGRO this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEGRO

SEGRO Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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