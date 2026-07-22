SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session's volume of 3,210 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.4660.

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Trending Headlines about SEGRO

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEGRO

SEGRO Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

About SEGRO

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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