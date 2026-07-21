SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Trading Down 4.8% - Here's Why

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 2,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

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Trending Headlines about SEGRO

Here are the key news stories impacting SEGRO this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SEGXF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEGRO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEGXF

SEGRO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

About SEGRO

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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