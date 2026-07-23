SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $103.99 and last traded at $98.32, with a volume of 2859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.75.

The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $636.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

SEI Investments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SEI Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEI Investments beat second-quarter expectations, reporting $1.66 EPS versus consensus around $1.44-$1.45 and revenue of $641.6 million , also ahead of estimates, which suggests healthy underlying business performance. SEI Investments earnings report

SEI Investments beat second-quarter expectations, reporting versus consensus around $1.44-$1.45 and revenue of , also ahead of estimates, which suggests healthy underlying business performance. Positive Sentiment: The company also said revenue rose 14.7% year over year and operating income climbed 33% , with operating margin improving to 31% , reinforcing the view that profitability is expanding. SEI second-quarter 2026 financial results

The company also said revenue rose year over year and operating income climbed , with operating margin improving to , reinforcing the view that profitability is expanding. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on SEIC from $113 to $119 and kept an outperform rating, signaling confidence that the shares still have room to run from current levels. Benzinga analyst update

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on SEIC from to and kept an rating, signaling confidence that the shares still have room to run from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, EPS was still below the $1.78 earned in the same period last year, so year-over-year earnings growth remains a point to watch.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEI Investments

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,804.81. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $4,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,825,783 shares in the company, valued at $595,549,566.75. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,332 shares of company stock worth $6,278,583. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,296 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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