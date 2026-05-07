Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Seiko Epson logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Seiko Epson hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $7.71 and last at $7.24 on volume of 17,122 shares.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of ($0.17), missing estimates by $0.24 while beating revenue forecasts with $2.36 billion, and showed low profitability with a net margin of 1.35% and ROE of 2.31%.
  • Seiko Epson has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE of 36.20, with a conservative balance sheet (debt-to-equity 0.19, current ratio 2.13) and analysts forecasting full-year EPS of 0.59.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Seiko Epson.

Shares of Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 17122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.0040.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

(Get Free Report)

Seiko Epson Corporation is a Japanese electronics company known for its broad portfolio of imaging and printing solutions, as well as precision devices and microelectronics. The company's core offerings include inkjet, laser and dye-sublimation printers for home, office and industrial use, desktop scanners, and 3LCD projectors. Epson also manufactures compact, energy-efficient robotics and automation systems, as well as semiconductors and sensors that support applications in automotive, healthcare and other sectors.

Established in 1942 as Suwa Seikosha Co, Ltd., the business first adopted the “Epson” name in 1968 with the release of the EP-101 electronic printer—so named as the “son of the electronic printer.” In 1982, the company formally became Seiko Epson Corporation, reflecting its integration within the broader Seiko Group.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Seiko Epson Right Now?

Before you consider Seiko Epson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seiko Epson wasn't on the list.

While Seiko Epson currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines