Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 17122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.0040.

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Seiko Epson Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation is a Japanese electronics company known for its broad portfolio of imaging and printing solutions, as well as precision devices and microelectronics. The company's core offerings include inkjet, laser and dye-sublimation printers for home, office and industrial use, desktop scanners, and 3LCD projectors. Epson also manufactures compact, energy-efficient robotics and automation systems, as well as semiconductors and sensors that support applications in automotive, healthcare and other sectors.

Established in 1942 as Suwa Seikosha Co, Ltd., the business first adopted the “Epson” name in 1968 with the release of the EP-101 electronic printer—so named as the “son of the electronic printer.” In 1982, the company formally became Seiko Epson Corporation, reflecting its integration within the broader Seiko Group.

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