Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,298 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 81,879 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Sekisui House to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sekisui House

Sekisui House Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 138,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

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