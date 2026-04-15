Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Trading Down 6.3% - Here's Why

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA raised Sekisui House to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKHSY

Sekisui House Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

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