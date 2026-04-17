Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Select Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

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Select Water Solutions Price Performance

WTTR opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. Select Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Select Water Solutions's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company's offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

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