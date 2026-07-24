Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

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Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $97.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.29. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Selective Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Selective Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Selective Insurance beat Q2 profit expectations, reporting $1.95 per share versus consensus estimates around $1.66 to $1.72, a sign of stronger-than-expected underwriting and operating performance. Article Title

Selective Insurance beat Q2 profit expectations, reporting versus consensus estimates around $1.66 to $1.72, a sign of stronger-than-expected underwriting and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and supporting investor sentiment. Article Title

The company also announced a , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and supporting investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in at $1.22 billion , below analyst expectations of about $1.30 billion, which offsets some of the earnings beat and suggests top-line growth was not as strong as hoped. Article Title

Revenue came in at , below analyst expectations of about $1.30 billion, which offsets some of the earnings beat and suggests top-line growth was not as strong as hoped. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst actions were mixed to slightly negative, with Zacks Research trimming some near-term and FY2026 earnings estimates, which may have limited enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Article Title

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company's core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

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