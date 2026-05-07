SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.9167.

Several research analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut SelectQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price objective on SelectQuote in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SLQT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in SelectQuote by 44.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,500 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 90.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,133 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of SLQT opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.62.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. SelectQuote had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $430.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc NYSE: SLQT is a U.S.-based insurance brokerage and lead generation company that connects consumers with a range of insurance products through proprietary technology and licensed agents. The company specializes in life insurance, supplemental health coverage and Medicare plans, leveraging its digital platform and call center operations to help individuals compare policies and find cost-effective solutions tailored to their needs.

Through a single point of contact, policy seekers can evaluate offerings from multiple carriers, including term life, whole life, accidental death, critical illness and long-term care products.

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