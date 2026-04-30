Sempra Energy (SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $4.0878 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Get Sempra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

SRE opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $251,163.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,180.80. This trade represents a 18.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $451,049.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,613,304.82. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and sold 7,539 shares valued at $706,906. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,810,449 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,273,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,330,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,971,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,419,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $937,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,739,419 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $606,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $359,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sempra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sempra Energy wasn't on the list.

While Sempra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here