Sen. Tina Smith Sells Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Senator Tina Smith (Democratic-Minnesota) recently sold shares of Insulet Corporation NASDAQ: PODD. In a filing disclosed on May 10th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Insulet stock on May 7th.

Senator Tina Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of DexCom NASDAQ: DXCM on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of DexCom NASDAQ: DXCM on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Insulet NASDAQ: PODD on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 3/31/2026.

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Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $207.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.40. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $148.30 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet was highlighted by Zacks as a top value stock for the long term, suggesting some investors still see attractive upside despite the recent pullback. Why Insulet (PODD) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

Insulet was highlighted by Zacks as a top value stock for the long term, suggesting some investors still see attractive upside despite the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a Middle East regional headquarters in Riyadh, a strategic expansion that could support international growth over time. Insulet establishes Middle East regional headquarters in Riyadh, marking a strategic milestone in the Kingdom

The company announced a Middle East regional headquarters in Riyadh, a strategic expansion that could support international growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at 0 shares, so this does not appear to be a driver of the stock move.

Short interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at 0 shares, so this does not appear to be a driver of the stock move. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts lowered price targets for Insulet, including Jefferies, Citi, Stifel, Canaccord, Leerink, Raymond James, Baird, Oppenheimer, and Evercore, signaling softer near-term expectations and pressuring the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Insulet NASDAQ: PODD Price Target to $360.00

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,700,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

About Senator Smith

Tina Smith (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Minnesota. She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Smith (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Minnesota. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Smith succeeded former Senator Al Franken (D). She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Smith won a full term in the special general election for the position on November 6, 2018. She defeated Karin Housley (R), Sarah Wellington (Legal Marijuana Now Party), and Jerry Trooien (Unaffiliated) to win the seat. She advanced to the general election after defeating five challengers in the special Democratic primary election on August 14, 2018. Smith previously served as the 48th lieutenant governor of Minnesota. She was elected to the position on a joint ticket with incumbent Governor Mark Dayton on November 4, 2014, and was sworn into office on January 5, 2015.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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