Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Truist Financial raised Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday.

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Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 165.4% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $152,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,927 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $116,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,966,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 961,457 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $84,601,000 after acquiring an additional 750,646 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $46.73 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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