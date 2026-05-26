Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sensata Technologies traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 49480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.59.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Sensata Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.80.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,728 shares of company stock valued at $486,949. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,566,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $214,557,000 after buying an additional 150,013 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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