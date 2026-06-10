Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sensata Technologies stock on May 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. 2,188,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,656. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 151.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 90.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,766,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $62,209,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 59.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,402,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $366,376,000 after purchasing an additional 112,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,728 shares of company stock valued at $486,949 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Barclays lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Get Our Latest Report on ST

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sensata Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sensata Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sensata Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here