Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sensata Technologies stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BridgeBio Pharma NASDAQ: BBIO on 4/29/2026.

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Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,418 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $750,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock worth $280,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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