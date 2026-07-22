Sensata Technologies (ST) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $969.8510 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 150.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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