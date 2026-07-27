Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXT. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.00.

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Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $129.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Sensient Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $46,076.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,177.71. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company's stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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