Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 390,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session's volume of 408,227 shares.The stock last traded at $118.6720 and had previously closed at $117.03.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.00.

View Our Latest Report on Sensient Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $46,076.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,177.71. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company's stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sensient Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sensient Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sensient Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here