Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $140.00.

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View Our Latest Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $124.85 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,372.35. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,142,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,001,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $19,297,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,955,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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