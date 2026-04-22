Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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SXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.67.

View Our Latest Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $97.95 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm had revenue of $393.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sensient Technologies's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company's stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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