Sensient Technologies Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Sensient Technologies NYSE: SXT reported second-quarter 2026 results marked by double-digit local-currency growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share, as demand for natural color conversions continued to build ahead of U.S. regulatory deadlines.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Manning said the company delivered 10% local-currency revenue growth, 21% local-currency adjusted EBITDA growth and 26% local-currency adjusted EPS growth during the quarter. He said the performance exceeded the company’s earlier expectations for the year and supported an increase in its full-year outlook.

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Revenue rose to $462.1 million from $414.2 million in the prior-year quarter, while operating income increased to $76.7 million from $57.7 million, according to Vice President and CFO Tobin Tornehl. The prior-year operating income figure included $3.3 million of costs tied to the company’s Portfolio Optimization Plan.

Color Group Leads Growth

The Color Group was the company’s strongest-performing segment, posting 17.6% local-currency revenue growth and 36.8% local-currency operating-profit growth. Its adjusted EBITDA margin reached 28.3%, up 320 basis points from a year earlier.

That margin included about $4.3 million of one-time tariff refunds, which added 200 basis points to the segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin. Excluding the refunds, the Color Group’s adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 26.3%, Manning said.

The company invoiced approximately $25 million in natural color conversion revenue during the second quarter, in addition to the $20 million cumulatively invoiced through the end of the first quarter. Manning said those invoiced amounts represent orders already billed rather than projections of future sales.

During the question-and-answer session, Manning said $25 million in invoiced quarterly sales would typically correspond to at least $100 million in projected annual revenue under normal ordering patterns. He said natural-color conversions can make the relationship less direct because customers may transition existing shelf inventory from synthetically colored products to natural alternatives over time.

Manning said customers generally aim to maintain the appearance of products when moving from synthetic to natural colors. He said color remains important to consumer expectations around a product’s flavor and overall appeal, while advances in natural-color technologies have helped customers achieve close matches in a broad range of applications.

He added that Sensient’s Flavors & Extracts business supports the conversion work through taste-masking platforms designed to address potential off-notes from natural colors.

The company expects the Color Group to generate local-currency revenue growth in the high teens for full-year 2026. Manning said third-quarter EBITDA margins in the segment are expected to be similar to the prior year’s third-quarter margin of 24.7%, while Tornehl said the company expects Color Group margins to be in the mid-20% range for the full year.

Other Segments Post Gains

The Flavors & Extracts Group recorded 3.8% local-currency revenue growth and 6.1% local-currency operating-profit growth. Its adjusted EBITDA margin rose 30 basis points to 18.1%. Manning cited volume growth in agricultural ingredients, as well as continued cost optimization and new flavor wins. Sensient expects mid-single-digit local-currency revenue growth for the group in 2026.

The Asia Pacific Group reported 12.3% local-currency revenue growth and 23.7% local-currency operating-profit growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 210 basis points to 24.4%. The company said the segment’s first-half performance was faster than anticipated and expects high-single-digit revenue growth for the full year.

Tornehl said the company received roughly $5 million of tariff refunds during the quarter, most of which benefited the Color Group. The refunds contributed approximately $0.09 to earnings per share, and Sensient does not expect additional refunds of significance in future periods. Foreign-currency translation increased EPS by about $0.02 during the quarter.

Guidance Raised and Investment Continues

Based on its first-half performance, Sensient raised its 2026 outlook. The company now expects local-currency revenue growth of high single digits to low double digits and local-currency adjusted EBITDA and EPS growth in the mid- to high-teens range. Its prior outlook had called for high-single-digit to double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA and EPS.

The company plans to continue investing to support natural color conversion demand. Sensient expects 2026 capital expenditures of $150 million to $170 million, trending toward the upper end of that range, and continues to anticipate spending about $250 million on natural-color capital projects over the next several years.

Cash flow from operations was $48 million in the second quarter, while capital expenditures totaled $39 million. Net debt to credit-adjusted EBITDA stood at 2.3 times as of June 30. Tornehl said the ratio is expected to reach the mid- to upper-2-times range later in the year as the company increases inventory investments to support conversion revenue.

Manning said Sensient will evaluate acquisition opportunities but does not anticipate share repurchases in the near term. He said the company’s supply-chain investments, production capacity additions and product-development work are intended to support its goal of reaching $1 billion in natural color sales.

The U.S. ban on Red 3 takes effect in January 2027 for food, beverage and pet products, with pharmaceutical products facing a January 2028 date. Mexico has also announced a ban on Red 3, with brands required to replace it by mid-2028. Manning said conversion demand is building as customers work toward product-launch and compliance timelines.

About Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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