Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $3.80. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 13,077 shares trading hands.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SRTS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $64.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.5% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 452,897 shares of the company's stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 128,224 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company's stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 125,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company's stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) systems. The company's SRT devices utilize low-energy X-rays to treat a range of dermatological and oncological conditions, most notably non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as benign lesions including keloids. By delivering targeted radiation to superficial tissue layers, Sensus Healthcare's systems aim to provide an alternative to surgical excision or systemic therapies, offering clinicians a non-invasive treatment option for eligible patients.

The company's flagship products include the SRT-100™ and SRT-100+™ platforms, which feature handheld applicators, adjustable energy settings and integrated safety controls.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sensus Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sensus Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Sensus Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here