Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.1250) per share and revenue of $5.3230 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.35 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SRTS opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.28. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sensus Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sensus Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,240 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,252 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company's stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) systems. The company's SRT devices utilize low-energy X-rays to treat a range of dermatological and oncological conditions, most notably non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as benign lesions including keloids. By delivering targeted radiation to superficial tissue layers, Sensus Healthcare's systems aim to provide an alternative to surgical excision or systemic therapies, offering clinicians a non-invasive treatment option for eligible patients.

The company's flagship products include the SRT-100™ and SRT-100+™ platforms, which feature handheld applicators, adjustable energy settings and integrated safety controls.

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