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Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Seraphim Space Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Shares hit a new 52-week high of GBX 223.47 and were last at GBX 212, up about 3.2% on heavy volume of 5,744,099 shares.
  • Valuation and momentum: The trust has a market cap of £518.77 million, a P/E of 5.30 and a beta of 2.18, with the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at GBX 156.43 and GBX 121.42, signaling strong recent upward momentum.
  • Business focus and fundamentals: As the world’s first listed Space Tech fund it targets early- and growth-stage companies in climate, communications, mobility and cyber security, and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX (0.89) with a return on equity of 20.81%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 223.47 and last traded at GBX 212, with a volume of 5744099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.60.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Up 3.2%

The firm has a market cap of £518.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.42.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (0.89) EPS for the quarter. Seraphim Space Investment Trust had a net margin of 1,940.84% and a return on equity of 20.81%.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The world's first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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