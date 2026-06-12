Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 5,254 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $50,596.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 230,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,218,366.80. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $17,424.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $67,699.80.

On Monday, June 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $31,685.36.

On Friday, June 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,078 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $29,548.80.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $39,620.13.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $55,141.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $7,524.88.

On Monday, June 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,810 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $18,299.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,107 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $11,180.70.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 981 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $9,849.24.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 61,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,997. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $637.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock worth $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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