Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 252.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Serica Energy from GBX 266 to GBX 281 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Serica Energy from GBX 230 to GBX 310 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Serica Energy alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Serica Energy

Serica Energy Stock Performance

SQZ stock opened at GBX 244 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £952.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.05. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 117.28 and a 1 year high of GBX 296.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.94.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea. It also has 50% interest in the Columbus development; and 20% interest in the Skerryvore and Ruvaal prospects located in Central North Sea, as well as 100% interest in the North and South Eigg exploration prospects located in the Northern North Sea.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Serica Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Serica Energy wasn't on the list.

While Serica Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here