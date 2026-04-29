Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Service Corporation International Price Performance

NYSE SCI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $88.67.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Service Corporation International's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Service Corporation International's payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCI

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $614,999.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,349.56. The trade was a 21.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tammy R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,713.92. The trade was a 18.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Service Corporation International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,415 shares of the company's stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company's stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,596 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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