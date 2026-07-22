Service Corporation International (SCI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Service Corporation International to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1.0805 billion for the quarter. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 34.30%. Service Corporation International's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Service Corporation International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of Service Corporation International stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31. Service Corporation International has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Service Corporation International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Service Corporation International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,415 shares of the company's stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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