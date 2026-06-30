Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $2.25 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH's target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company's current price.

SVC has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Service Properties Trust from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.56.

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Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

SVC stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Service Properties Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 6th.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $364.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.82 million. Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna D. Fraiche acquired 83,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 182,013 shares in the company, valued at $218,415.60. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 41,666,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,914,999 shares of company stock worth $50,297,999. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,333,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,982 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 7,089,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 125,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,810,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 553,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. now owns 6,014,299 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 892,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company's stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust NASDAQ: SVC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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