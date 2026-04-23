ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.07, but opened at $87.25. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ServiceNow shares last traded at $86.3370, with a volume of 17,589,364 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.86.

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Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 subscription revenue and top-line: Subscription revenue grew ~22% YoY and overall Q1 revenue slightly beat consensus, showing continued demand for ServiceNow’s AI-driven platform. BusinessWire Q1 Release

Q1 subscription revenue and top-line: Subscription revenue grew ~22% YoY and overall Q1 revenue slightly beat consensus, showing continued demand for ServiceNow’s AI-driven platform. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual subscription revenue outlook, citing stronger AI adoption — a sign management sees sustainable demand for Now Assist and related products. Reuters: Boosts Outlook

Company raised its annual subscription revenue outlook, citing stronger AI adoption — a sign management sees sustainable demand for Now Assist and related products. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic moves: ServiceNow closed the Armis acquisition to expand into OT/IoT/cyber asset visibility and announced deeper Google Cloud AI integrations — positive long-term product synergy but with short-term execution risk. Yahoo: Google Cloud Partnership

Strategic moves: ServiceNow closed the Armis acquisition to expand into OT/IoT/cyber asset visibility and announced deeper Google Cloud AI integrations — positive long-term product synergy but with short-term execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management tone and events calendar: CEO emphasized AI-driven productivity and an Analyst Day is scheduled for May 4 — useful for forward guidance clarity. Investors.com: Analyst Day

Management tone and events calendar: CEO emphasized AI-driven productivity and an Analyst Day is scheduled for May 4 — useful for forward guidance clarity. Negative Sentiment: Middle East deal delays: Management said delayed large deals in the Middle East created ~75 bps of subscription-revenue headwind in Q1 and could push some closures into later quarters — an immediate growth and sentiment headwind. Yahoo: Deal Delays

Middle East deal delays: Management said delayed large deals in the Middle East created ~75 bps of subscription-revenue headwind in Q1 and could push some closures into later quarters — an immediate growth and sentiment headwind. Negative Sentiment: Margins to be pressured by Armis purchase: ServiceNow warned the acquisition will create a roughly 75‑bp FY operating-margin headwind (125 bps in Q2), which contributed to investor concern about near-term profitability. WSJ: Armis Margin Impact

Margins to be pressured by Armis purchase: ServiceNow warned the acquisition will create a roughly 75‑bp FY operating-margin headwind (125 bps in Q2), which contributed to investor concern about near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst moves: Despite the beat, sentiment soured — multiple shops trimmed price targets and the stock drew higher short interest amid broader AI/disruption worries, amplifying the selloff. Finviz: Analyst PT Cuts Reuters: Short Interest

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 205.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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