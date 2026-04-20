ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 3.1% - What's Next?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.67 and last traded at $99.6960. 20,070,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 19,810,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.66.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Capital One Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $158.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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