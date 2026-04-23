ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 17.7% on Analyst Downgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) traded down 17.7% on Thursday after Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $157.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as low as $83.58 and last traded at $84.8490. 83,418,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 20,900,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.07.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.53.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow
Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow
In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about ServiceNow
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue and outlook: ServiceNow beat revenue expectations and raised its annual subscription‑revenue outlook, citing strong demand for AI‑powered workflows — a clear fundamental positive for long‑term growth. ServiceNow boosts annual subscription revenue outlook (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: AI partnerships & customer wins: ServiceNow highlighted product momentum (new Google Cloud AI agent integrations and customer case studies like TridentCare), underscoring its positioning in enterprise AI workflows. ServiceNow and Google Cloud unite AI (Yahoo/BusinessWire)
- Positive Sentiment: Some bulls remain: Several firms reiterated buy/overweight ratings (and at least one raised its target), signaling that many analysts view recent weakness as a valuation reset rather than a structural hit. Bernstein raises price target (MarketScreener)
- Neutral Sentiment: Beat but EPS inline: ServiceNow reported $0.97 non‑GAAP EPS (in line) and revenue slightly above views — good execution, but not the clear upside surprise many wanted. Q1 earnings summary (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate events: Management set an Analyst Day for May 4 and signaled buyback activity; these are near‑term catalysts that could provide more clarity on margins and AI monetization. Analyst Day set (Yahoo Finance)
- Negative Sentiment: Margin headwinds: Management flagged that the Armis acquisition will pressure margins (~75 bps for the year; ~125 bps in Q2), which directly hurts near‑term profitability expectations. Armis deal will weigh on margins (WSJ)
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical deal delays: ServiceNow said Middle East deal closures were delayed by the Iran conflict, creating roughly a 75‑bp subscription revenue headwind in Q1 — a key reason investors sold into the print. Iran war delays deals (Yahoo Finance)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts & sentiment shift: Multiple firms cut price targets and several trimmed forecasts after the call — fueling forced selling and adding to the downward momentum. Analyst cuts after Q1 (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Sector spillover & AI fears: The print rekindled broader market worries about AI disruption in software, dragging peers lower and amplifying NOW’s selloff. Software sector selloff (CNBC)
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ServiceNow by 371.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,962,692,000 after buying an additional 25,517,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServiceNow by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after buying an additional 17,514,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ServiceNow Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.83.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow Company Profile
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ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
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