ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.57% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceTitan from $117.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on ServiceTitan in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on ServiceTitan in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.93.

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ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 0.13.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.65 billion. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In other news, CFO David Sherry sold 17,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $1,241,971.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,025 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,926.50. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O'connor sold 5,154 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $360,058.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 84,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,897,301.76. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,468. 39.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ServiceTitan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceTitan by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

More ServiceTitan News

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About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc NASDAQ: TTAN is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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