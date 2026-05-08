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Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Seven and I logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven & I Holdings saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday with about 152,829 shares traded (down 22% from the prior session's 195,655); the stock last traded at $12.25 after a prior close of $12.32 and was reported trading up 0.5%.
  • The company shows tight liquidity (current ratio 0.79, quick ratio 0.67) and moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 0.84); it trades below both its 50-day ($12.94) and 200-day ($13.58) moving averages, with a PE of 15.31, market cap ≈ $28.8B and a low beta of 0.33.
  • Seven & I is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for franchising 7‑Eleven convenience stores and operating supermarkets, department stores, foodservice and financial services.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 152,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session's volume of 195,655 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $12.32.

Seven and I Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.33.

About Seven and I

(Get Free Report)

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company's core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Seven and I Right Now?

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