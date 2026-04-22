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Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Seven and I logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: About 410,416 shares traded mid-day (a +145% jump from the prior session); the stock last traded at $12.47 (previous close $12.43).
  • Technicals and valuation: The shares are trading below both the 50‑day ($13.52) and 200‑day ($13.64) SMAs, with a market cap of $29.64B, a P/E of 15.76, debt/equity of 0.84 and liquidity ratios under 1 (quick 0.71, current 0.79).
  • Business profile: Seven & I Holdings is a Tokyo‑based diversified retail holding company best known for the 7‑Eleven convenience store franchise and also operates supermarkets, department stores, foodservice and financial services.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Seven and I.

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 410,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session's volume of 167,361 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $12.43.

Seven and I Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Seven and I

(Get Free Report)

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company's core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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