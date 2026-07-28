Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Insider Sells £339,223.20 in Stock

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT - Get Free Report) insider Helen Miles sold 11,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,018, for a total value of £339,223.20.

Helen Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Helen Miles sold 1,430 shares of Severn Trent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,892, for a total value of £41,355.60.

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Severn Trent Price Performance

SVT traded up GBX 52 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,060. 533,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,335,176. Severn Trent PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,381 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,335. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,974.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,034.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 179.80 EPS for the quarter. Severn Trent had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of GBX 283.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,975 to GBX 3,225 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,220 target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Severn Trent from £332.90 to £287.90 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,300 price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 6,867.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Company Profile

As one of Britain's largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region - around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends. The UK's regulatory model provides a high degree of certainty over five-year periods.

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