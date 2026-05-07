Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target points to a potential upside of 41.83% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sezzle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.00.

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Sezzle Stock Up 1.0%

Sezzle stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a return on equity of 88.61% and a net margin of 29.57%.The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sezzle will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In related news, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 1,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $88,511.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,843,102.76. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,156,616.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 487,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,845,277.78. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,409. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 64.7% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 587,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,883 shares of the company's stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 172,115 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,955,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,127,000 after buying an additional 223,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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