Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $118.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 38.02% from the company's previous close.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.54.

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Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.56. 2,684,650 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.11). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $366.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $26,370.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,541,735.64. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,627 shares of the company's stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 748 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Shake Shack

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Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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